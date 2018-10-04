Tusk urges UK to accept offer of close post-Brexit ties with EU

European Council President Donald Tusk has sharply criticized what he called “emotional” and “insulting” statements about the EU by British ministers and urged London to accept an offer of very close post-Brexit ties, Reuters reports. “Comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union is as unwise as it is insulting,” Tusk said on Thursday. Britain could not only have a free trade accord like that with Canada but also extremely close relations in security, foreign policy and other areas, Tusk said after meeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The European Union “wants a relationship with the UK that is as close and special as possible,” Tusk said. “From the very beginning, the EU offer has been not just a Canada deal, but a Canada plus plus plus deal. Much further-reaching on trade, on internal security and on foreign policy cooperation.”