Iran must defeat US sanctions – Khamenei

The people of Iran face a sensitive time because of pressure from the US and economic problems, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a key address on Thursday. Khamenei was speaking to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards leaders gathered in a stadium in Tehran, Reuters said. Iran must deliver a “slap” and beat America by defeating sanctions, Khamenei said in the speech. “We will defeat sanctions and the defeat of sanctions is the defeat of America,” Khamenei said. “And America must receive another slap from the people of Iran with the defeat of sanctions.”