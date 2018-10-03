German businessman ready to oppose Merkel as leader of conservative party – report

A German businessman is reportedly planning a long-shot challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the main conservative party. Andreas Ritzenhoff, the owner of a company that makes aluminum products, told the Funke newspaper group on Wednesday that the Christian Democratic Union needs “new political aims” and a “change of direction.” Merkel, Germany’s chancellor since 2005 and CDU leader since 2000, has indicated she will likely seek a new two-year term at the party’s helm at a congress in December, AP said. Her authority has been weakened recently by constant squabbling in her fourth-term government, as well as the ouster last week of a close ally as the conservatives’ parliamentary leader. However, there’s no sign of any heavyweight challenger. Apart from Ritzenhoff, law student Jan-Philipp Knoop has also said he plans to challenge Merkel.