US canceling treaty with Iran on economic relations, consular rights – Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran on Wednesday for threats to American missions in Iraq and said Washington was terminating a treaty of amity with Tehran. “Iran is the origin of the current threat to Americans in Iraq,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. “Our intelligence in this regard is solid. We can see the hand of the ayatollah and his henchmen supporting these attacks on the United States.” On Wednesday, the World Court ordered the US to ensure that sanctions against Iran, due to be tightened next month, do not affect humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety. The International Court of Justice handed a victory to Tehran, which had argued that sanctions, imposed since May by the administration of President Donald Trump, violate the terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries. Washington responded by pulling out of the treaty, something Pompeo said should have been done decades ago.