Rouhani praises Europe for taking ‘big step’ to maintain business with Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised Europe on Wednesday for taking a “big step” to maintain business with Tehran after the United States’ withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal and its re-imposition of sanctions on Iran. “To maintain financial and monetary relations in Iran, Europe has formed a special body… Europe has taken a big step,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Rouhani reportedly said that US President Donald Trump was mounting pressure on Tehran for “domestic political gains.” The nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers is aimed at stalling Iran’s nuclear capabilities in return for lifting some sanctions.