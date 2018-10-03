Turkish military convoy enters NW Syria rebel zone – report

A Turkish troop convoy entered rebel-held northwestern Syria early on Wednesday, as the deadline for establishing a buffer zone between rebel and government forces draws closer. At least 40 vehicles, including trucks and armored personnel carriers, were seen moving slowly south along a main highway under the cover of darkness, AFP reported. The troops they were carrying are expected to be deployed at “observation posts” that Turkey has already set up in the rebel-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo provinces. The vehicles were expected to head to Turkish monitoring posts, including in the southwestern parts of Idlib. Ankara has not commented on any reinforcements to the area. It last sent a similar troop column into northern Syria just over a week ago. Wednesday’s convoy entered as the deadline for implementing an accord on the future of Syria’s last major rebel bastion draws closer. Last month, Moscow and Ankara agreed to set up a demilitarized zone ringing rebel territory to avert a threatened government offensive.