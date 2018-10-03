Ferry stranded in Baltic Sea reaches Lithuanian port

A passenger ferry that got stranded in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Russian city of Kaliningrad has reached the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, local media report. The Regina Seaways ferry with 298 passengers and 37 crew members on board was sailing from Germany’s Kiel to Klaipeda on Tuesday when a “technical failure” occurred, the vessel’s Denmark-based operator DFDS said. According to Lithuanian media, there was a fire on the vessel caused by a blast in the engine room.