Stoltenberg invites Russian observers to monitor NATO’s Trident Juncture military drills

NATO has invited Russian observers to monitor the upcoming Trident Juncture drills in Norway, TASS quoted Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as saying. He was speaking at a news conference ahead of a meetings of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on October 3-4. “All members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, including Russia, have been invited to send observers,” Stoltenberg said. “This is one of our biggest exercises in many years. It will include around 45,000 participants from 31 Allied countries and partners,” he added. The maneuvers, involving around 150 aircraft, 60 ships, and over 10,000 vehicles, will simulate NATO’s collective response to an armed attack against one of its member countries. “The scenario is fictitious but realistic,” the NATO chief said.