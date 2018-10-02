Ankara to strengthen observation posts in Syria’s Idlib, work with Russia – Erdogan

Turkey will strengthen its observation points in Syria’s northwest and work with Russia against radical groups, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. The president was speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament. Erdogan also said that Turkey will hold a summit with Russia, Germany and France in October or November to discuss Syria. Ankara will continue to seek a solution with the Syrian people, not the Russian-backed Syrian government, Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying.