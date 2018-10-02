Libya closes Tripoli airport again over fighting

Libya has closed the only functioning airport in the capital Tripoli again after rockets were fired in its direction, days after flights had resumed following an earlier shutdown, Reuters reported. Matiga Airport, a former airbase used for commercial flights since the main international airport was destroyed in 2014 by militia fighting, said on Tuesday that all flights had been suspended. It has closed and opened several times since a flare-up in violence in late August. Rival armed groups based in and outside the city have been fighting over territory and resources in the OPEC oil producer since 2011.