Palestinians in W. Bank strike over Israel’s nation law

Palestinians were on a general strike across the West Bank on Monday in solidarity with 1948 Palestinians over a contentious law that defines Israel as a Jewish state. The streets of Ramallah and other West Bank cities were largely empty on Monday as schools, universities, government offices and private business were closed, AP reported. Public transportation also wasn’t available during the Palestinians’ rare foray into domestic Israeli politics. Critics of Israel’s Jewish nation state law, passed last month, say it sidelines Israel’s non-Jewish citizens.