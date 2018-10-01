Turkey, Germany can overcome period of ‘ups and downs’ in ties, still have differences – Erdogan

Germany and Turkey can overcome a period of ups and downs in bilateral relations, but the two states still have different views on terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. “We will continue to take steps by strengthening our cooperation with the EU and other regions,” Erdogan told journalists while on his way from Germany to Turkey. The German government is not “sensitive enough” on the issue of “anti-Turkey acts” of organizations deemed illegal by Ankara, Erdogan was quoted on Monday by Hurriyet Daily News as saying. “We expect German authorities to fight against them more effectively. An effective struggle against the structures that pose a threat to our national security is our fundamental right,” the president said.