North, South Korea start clearing mines from demilitarized zone

The two Koreas are starting to clear mines from the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) from October 1. The move is a first step after the two states agreed to disarm the border area starting with land mines. During 20 days from Monday, Seoul and Pyongyang plan to remove all mines from the Joint Security Area (JSA) along the DMZ, the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul said on Sunday. “The two Koreas will engage in joint works to remove mines and explosives on the JSA and upland areas in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province,” according to a military official.