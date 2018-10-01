German prosecutors arrest 6 suspected ‘Revolution Chemnitz’ extremists

German prosecutors have ordered the arrest of six men on suspicion of forming a “far-right terrorist organization” in the eastern city of Chemnitz, where anti-migrant violence flared this summer. Federal prosecutors alleged Monday that the six men, all German citizens aged between 20 and 30 years old, formed a group calling itself “Revolution Chemnitz.” A seventh man was arrested in a separate case last month, AP reports. The men planned to carry out armed attacks against foreigners and political enemies, according to prosecutors. More than 100 police officers were reportedly involved in the arrests in the states of Saxony and Bavaria, and the search of several properties linked to the men.