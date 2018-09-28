Pompeo urges Myanmar to hold security forces accountable over Rohingya crackdown

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Myanmar’s government to take concrete steps to investigate human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. Pompeo also said that members of Myanmar’s security forces and others should be held accountable for any involvement in those actions, a state department official said on Friday. The top US diplomat, meeting Myanmar minister Kyaw Tint Swe on Thursday at the UN General Assembly gathering in New York, also reiterated US calls for Myanmar to immediately free two jailed Reuters reporters, according to a state department summary.