EU negotiator Barnier meets Corbyn, says orderly Brexit needed

EU Brexit chief Michel Barnier said on Thursday he had listened to the views of Britain’s opposition Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and wanted to ensure Britain’s orderly withdrawal from the bloc. “Continuing to listen to all views on Brexit and to explain EU positions, which aim for the UK’s orderly withdrawal and to build an ambitious future partnership together,” Barnier tweeted. Corbyn said after the meeting in Brussels that a deal on Britain’s withdrawal must ensure that trade across the Ireland-Northern Ireland border is not disrupted. Corbyn stressed that he was not negotiating with Barnier and said the EU’s point man offered no opinion on the merits of Labour’s Brexit proposals as opposed to those of Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May.