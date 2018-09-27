N. Korea sanctions must not be ‘collective punishment’ – Lavrov

Russia on Thursday called for an easing of sanctions against North Korea at the UN Security Council. Steps by Pyongyang toward gradual disarmament should be followed by an easing of sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. “It is unacceptable for sanctions against the DPRK to become an instrument of collective punishment.” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told members of the UN Security Council on Thursday that they must “set the example” by enforcing sanctions on North Korea, Reuters reports. Lavrov was critical of several US attempts to tighten UN sanctions on North Korea in recent months, saying that “any negotiation is a two-way street.” China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, noted that there are provisions in Security Council resolutions for the body to modify sanctions if Pyongyang complies.