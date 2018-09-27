UN sets up panel to prepare Myanmar prosecution files

The United Nations Human Rights Council voted on Thursday in favor of establishing a body to consolidate evidence of human rights abuses in Myanmar, including possible genocide, Reuters reports. The panel will prepare files for any future prosecution, officials say. The 47-member Council voted by 35 votes to three, with seven abstentions, in favor of a resolution brought by the European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. China, the Philippines and Burundi voted against the move. The team is expected to cover a massive security crackdown that began in August 2017 and caused hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.