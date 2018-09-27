Tropical-like cyclone likely to form in Ionian Sea as gale-force winds batter Greece

Meteorologists have warned of a high probability of a tropical-like cyclone forming in the Ionian Sea to the southwest of the Greek mainland. Gale-force winds continued to batter the country, and ferries remained in port on Thursday, severing islands’ connection to the mainland. The fire department said it received more than 350 calls to remove debris. Authorities in the Saronic municipality near Athens, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos and the Aegean islands of Tinos, Andros and Mykonos ordered schools to remain shut, AP reported. Meteorologists warned of the formation of a cyclone (known as a ‘medicane’, which combines the words ‘Mediterranean’ and ‘hurricane’), in the Ionian Friday.