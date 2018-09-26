Maldivian opposition says president attempting to stay in power after conceding defeat

President of the Maldives Yameen Abdul Gayoom is working on ways to remain in power despite having conceded defeat in the presidential election earlier this week, the opposition alliance said on Wednesday. Joint opposition spokesman Ahmed Mahloof told AP that government officials say Yameen is planning to complain to the Maldives Election Commission about the conduct of the vote and pressure it to delay releasing the final results, which are due on Sunday. Mahloof said Yameen is also trying to get police officers loyal to him to prepare intelligence reports saying the election was flawed. Provisional results released on Monday showed that joint opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih decisively defeated Yameen with around 58 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election.