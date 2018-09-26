Families in Idlib return to their homes via Abu al-Duhur corridor – Damascus

Dozens of families have returned to their villages and towns in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama which were liberated by the Syrian Army, SANA news agency reported. The families returned from the areas where the terrorist groups spread in the Idlib countryside via the Abu al-Duhur corridor, according to the report. It added that the Syrian government provided the returnees with all their basic needs and services as a part of the government efforts “to return the displaced by terrorists to their areas.”