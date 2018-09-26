Trump chairs UN Security Council meeting (WATCH LIVE)
Libyan govt announces Tripoli ceasefire deal to end fighting between rival militias

Libya’s internationally recognized government on Wednesday announced a new ceasefire deal. It could end a month of fighting between rival militias south of Tripoli that has left more than 100 dead, AFP reports. The deal was signed by representatives of the capital and the town of Tarhuna, southeast of Tripoli, the Interior Ministry said. The agreement  ratified by Interior Minister Abdessalem Ashour calls for the rivals to implement a UN-brokered accord, signed on September 4. It envisages the formation of  a joint security force of police from Tripoli and Tarhuna to patrol the capital’s southern suburbs.

