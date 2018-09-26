Trump-Kim summit more likely after October – Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday officials were laying the groundwork for the next summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters reports. However, any meeting would likely occur after October, according to Pompeo. “We’re working diligently to make sure we get the conditions right so that we can accomplish as much as possible during the summit. But we hope it will be soon,” Pompeo told ‘CBS This Morning’ program. “It may happen in October but more likely sometime after that.” Asked if Kim had agreed to allow international inspectors into nuclear sights, Pompeo said, “Yes.”