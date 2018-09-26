Trump wants ‘two-state solution’ to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Reuters reports. This is the clearest expression yet of his support for such an outcome. The Trump administration has in the past said it would support a two-state solution if both sides agreed to it. In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations, Trump also said he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months. “It is a dream of mine to get that done prior to the end of my first term,” Trump said.