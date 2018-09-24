Saudi-led coalition to open humanitarian corridors from Yemen’s Hodeida

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said Monday it would open humanitarian corridors between two key rebel held areas – the Red Sea city of Hodeida and the capital Sanaa – in coordination with the UN. “The coalition is working with [UN humanitarian agency] OCHA in Yemen to establish safe humanitarian corridors to help in the delivery of aid… between Hodeida and Sanaa,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in Riyadh. The coalition aims to open three corridors on different routes between the cities for the transportation of humanitarian aid between 6am and 6pm daily, AFP quoted Maliki as saying. The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, last week renewed a large-scale offensive on Hodeida, raising fears of a deepening humanitarian crisis.