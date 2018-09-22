Tanzania ferry disaster death toll reaches 183 as survivor pulled from sunken wreckage

183 people have been confirmed dead from Thursday’s ferry disaster on Lake Victoria, state broadcaster TBC reports. The recent count comes as divers rescued a man from the sunken MV Nyerere on Saturday after hearing sounds that suggested signs of life. He was then rushed to hospital where his condition remains unknown. Works, Transport and Communication Minister Isack Kamwelwe said the government was sending sophisticated equipment to aid the rescue effort. Tanzania’s President John Magufuli confirmed that the captain of the ferry has been arrested after calling for the arrest of all those responsible for the operation of the vessel on Friday.