Turkish, Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss Syria in New York – report

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, and Iran will hold a meeting in New York to discuss Syria, state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Friday. Ankara and Moscow announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib region. Cavusoglu is expected to join President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York next week. The presidents of Russia and Turkey announced the agreement on Monday. The two countries’ troops will enforce the new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region, from which radical rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.