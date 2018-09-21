India calls off meeting with Pakistan FM over Kashmir killings

India has called off the meeting between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was to be held on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi issued a statement, citing the “brutal” killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of postal stamps glorifying Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani, the Economic Times reports. The ministry’s spokesperson said that recent events have forced India to reconsider Pakistan’s request for the meeting. “It is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed,” the ministry said.