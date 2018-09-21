At least 136 bodies retrieved after Tanzania ferry disaster, scores feared missing

At least 136 bodies have been retrieved after a ferry sank on Lake Victoria, Tanzania’s top police official, Simon Sirro, said on Friday. Scores more were still feared missing as rescuers searched for survivors on the morning after the disaster, Reuters said. The ferry MV Nyerere capsized on Thursday afternoon just a few meters from the dock on Ukerewe, the lake’s biggest island, which is part of Tanzania. Initial estimates suggested that the ferry was carrying more than 300 people. Jonathan Shana, the regional police commander for the port of Mwanza on the south coast of the lake, said that 37 people had been rescued from the sea.