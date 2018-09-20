Turkish court orders release of jailed MP from main opposition party – report

A Turkish court on Thursday ordered the release of a jailed opposition lawmaker who had been convicted for disclosing government secrets, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. Enis Berberoglu was the first lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to be jailed in government purges following a failed military coup in 2016. Berberoglu was initially sentenced, in June 2017, to 25 years for espionage on charges that he gave an opposition newspaper a video purporting to show Turkey’s intelligence agency trucking weapons into Syria, Reuters said. He denied the charges. In February, the sentence was cut to five years and 10 months. In the snap parliamentary election in June, Berberoglu was re-elected to parliament from behind bars. On Thursday, Turkey’s court of appeals ruled that Berberoglu’s sentence should be suspended and it freed him for the remainder of his term as a CHP lawmaker, according to the report.