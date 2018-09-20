EU’s Frontex to help Serbia control borders against migrants

The EU and Serbia have agreed that the bloc’s border agency teams will work with Serbian police to help secure the Balkan country’s borders against migrants. Serbia is at the heart of ‘the Balkan route’ for migrants trying to reach wealthy EU nations while fleeing war and poverty in their home countries. The EU Commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos and Serbia’s Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic signed an agreement on Thursday for officials from the EU’s Frontex border agency to work with Serbian police, AP reports. The deal needs ratification in Serbia’s parliament before formally taking effect.