US’s Gulf Arab allies should be party to proposed Iran treaty talks – UAE

Washington’s Gulf Arab allies should be included in proposed treaty negotiations with Iran over its ballistic missile program and regional behavior, a senior Emirati official said on Thursday. Brian Hook, US special envoy for Iran, said on Wednesday the US is seeking to negotiate a treaty with Iran to include Tehran’s ballistic missiles and its regional behavior. Anwar Gargash, United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said Hook’s comments were “important.” Reuters said. “It is essential that the Gulf Arab states be a party to the proposed negotiations. It is prudent for Tehran to avoid sanctions and to take these proposals seriously,” he tweeted. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain backed President Donald Trump’s decision in May to withdraw from the nuclear accord and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.