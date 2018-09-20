US offer to reach new Iran treaty ‘mocks calls’ for peace – FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that the US cannot seek to negotiate a new treaty with Tehran while it has violated its treaty obligations by withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reports. “US calls [the nuclear deal] JCPOA a personal agreement between two governments, claiming it seeks a treaty. Wrong,” Zarif tweeted. “US has violated its treaty obligations too… Apparently, US only mocks calls for peace.” US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday that Washington is seeking to negotiate a treaty with Iran that will cover both its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.