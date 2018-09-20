N. Korea’s Kim wants 2nd summit with Trump on denuclearization – South’s Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to quickly complete denuclearization and meet US President Donald Trump to hasten the process, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday. He made the statement following a summit with Kim. “Kim Jong-un expressed his wish that he wanted to complete denuclearization quickly and focus on economic development,” Moon told a news conference in Seoul on his return from meeting Kim in Pyongyang. “He said he hoped [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo would visit North Korea soon, and also a second summit with Trump would take place in the near future, in order to move the denuclearization process along quickly,” Reuters quoted Moon as saying.