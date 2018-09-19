Poroshenko ‘doesn’t believe’ missile that shot down МН17 flight was from Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko has described as fake the information that the missile which shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donbass in 2014 belonged to Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday. He accused Russia of working to “destroy European unity, solidarity and identity.” One of the means for this is “spreading fakes about Ukraine,” he said. “Our obligation is in no way to permit efforts to discredit Ukraine,” he noted. Earlier, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksandr Turchinov also said that information about Ukraine’s ownership of the missile does not correspond to reality. The Russian Defense Ministry has said its documents show that the missile which shot down the МН17 flight, came from the arsenals of the Ukrainian army, not from Russia.