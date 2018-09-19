Time running out to prevent Yemen famine – UN agency

The UN food agency has said time is running out for aid groups operating in Yemen to prevent a devastating famine in the war-torn country. The World Food Program says new entry points are urgently needed for humanitarian and commercial food imports to address what it describes as a “growing hunger strike” across the impoverished Arab nation, AP reports. UN figures show that the number of Yemenis who will starve if they don’t receive aid has risen to 8.4 million, out of the country’s population of 29 million people. That number is likely to soon jump by another 3.5 million because of the currency’s falling value.