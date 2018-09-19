Russia supports ‘effective steps’ by Korean leaders to settle nuclear problem – Kremlin

Moscow welcomes the results of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. “Of course, we support such effective steps on the path of settlement of the Korean problem,” TASS quoted him as saying. Russia also supports the decision on the further denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, he added. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said earlier on Wednesday they had agreed to turn the Korean peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats.”