5 dead, 20 injured as 2 buses collide in major road accident in Russia’s Voronezh

At least five people have died and 20 have been injured, including some critically, after two passenger buses heading south of Moscow collided on the “Don” highway in the Voronezh region, the Russian emergencies ministry reports. One of the vehicles appears from early reports to have been parked on the side of the road, after presumably breaking down, while the other bus appears to have slammed into it. Previous reports said up to 40 people might have been injured.