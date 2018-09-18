Canada, US to hold top-level NAFTA talks on Wednesday – Ottawa

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will hold fresh talks on renewing NAFTA with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Wednesday, a spokesman for the minister said on Tuesday. Freeland told reporters on Monday that she would be meeting Lighthizer this week in another attempt to settle disagreements between the two countries over the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, Reuters reported. Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a side deal with Mexico – the third member of the pact. He also warned Ottawa that he is prepared to leave Canada out if it fails to accept terms that are more favorable to the United States.