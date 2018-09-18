EU could deploy upgraded border police to Cyprus to help stem flow of migrants

The European Union’s upgraded border police could be dispatched to Cyprus to help stem the flow of migrants, the bloc’s top migration official said on Tuesday. A team of EU officials will arrive in Cyprus within a few days to determine what kind of help the country needs to cope with increased migrant inflows, EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said. “Cyprus is on Europe's borders and on the front line of the migrant and refugee crisis,” Avramopoulos said after a joint meeting with Cyprus’ ministers of the Interior, Foreign Affairs and Justice, AP reports. The 28-member bloc will offer technical, material and financial aid to Cyprus, the official said, adding that sending new border police was an option if Cyprus requested it.