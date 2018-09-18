Poland wants US to play key role in E. Europe – PM Morawiecki

Netanyahu tells Putin he expresses regret at loss of Russian lives
Poland’s prime minister has said that Warsaw wants the US to play a key role in eastern Europe in a bid to strengthen the continent as a whole. “The United States is standing with us,” AP quoted Mateusz Morawiecki as saying. “We have the will and commitment to make the European project stronger.” Morawiecki spoke on Tuesday during the Three Seas summit that aims to boost connectivity in eastern Europe and improve ties between the region and the US and European Union. The Thee Seas initiative incorporates EU members located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas.

