Idlib deal must protect civilians, ensure humanitarian access – EU

A deal to avoid an assault on Syria’s last major rebel stronghold in Idlib province must protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access, the European Union said on Tuesday. “We expect that the agreement which was… reached yesterday by the Russian and Turkish presidents will guarantee the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure, as well as guarantee unhindered and sustainable humanitarian access,” spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said. She added that the EU had repeatedly warned against an offensive on Idlib, saying such action would risk “a new humanitarian catastrophe,” Reuters reports.