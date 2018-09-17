Korean issues cannot be solved with sanctions alone – Russia’s envoy to UN

Restrictions against North Korea must not be the goal of the UN, Russia’s envoy to UN Vassily Nebenzya told the Security Council on Monday, adding that “sanctions cannot replace diplomacy.” The Russian official urged the US to show a little goodwill towards Pyongyang, which has already undertaken steps towards denuclearization. “It’s impossible to reach an agreement without offering something in exchange for your demands,” Nebenzya said, adding that the US considers the UN sanctions committee as its own “club” to beat North Korea into submission. Russia’s ambassador put forward an idea to ease up the restrictions on Pyongyang instead, as it would actually help the cooperation between North and South Koreas.