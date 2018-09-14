Biggest rift in modern Orthodox history? Russian Church won’t work w/ Constantinople-chaired bodies
Thailand govt allows parties to organize for 1st time since 2014 military coup

Political parties in Thailand were allowed on Friday to resume organizing for the first time since a 2014 military coup, in anticipation of a general election due by May. However, a ban on gatherings of more than five people remains in place. The military government has promised, and repeatedly delayed, a general election. Steps this week, including royal endorsement of laws on the election of members of parliament and the selection of senators, are the surest signs yet the schedule for a return of democratic rule is being fixed, Reuters said.

