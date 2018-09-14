Thailand govt allows parties to organize for 1st time since 2014 military coup

Political parties in Thailand were allowed on Friday to resume organizing for the first time since a 2014 military coup, in anticipation of a general election due by May. However, a ban on gatherings of more than five people remains in place. The military government has promised, and repeatedly delayed, a general election. Steps this week, including royal endorsement of laws on the election of members of parliament and the selection of senators, are the surest signs yet the schedule for a return of democratic rule is being fixed, Reuters said.