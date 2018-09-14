S. Korea launches its 1st missile-capable submarine amid diplomatic thaw with North

South Korea launched its first ever missile-capable attack submarine on Friday, despite a recent diplomatic thaw with the nuclear-armed North, AFP reports. The $700 million, 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho is capable of firing both cruise and ballistic missiles. It is the first of three planned diesel-electric boats to go into service in the next five years. The submarine represented a “leap forward” in the country’s defense industry, President Moon Jae-in told a launch ceremony at the Daewoo shipyard. “Peace through power is the unwavering security strategy of this government.” Moon will head to Pyongyang next week for a third summit with the North’s leader Kim Jong-un.