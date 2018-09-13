US imposes N. Korea-related sanctions on 2 firms based in Russia and China

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. The new sanctions target Russian-based Volasys Silver Star and China-based Yanbian Silverstar Network Technology Co, the US Treasury Department said on its website. A North Korean national, Song Hwa-jong, was also sanctioned, Reuters reported, citing the statement. The US imposed sanctions this summer on two Russian shipping companies and six vessels, on a Russian port service agency as well as Chinese companies. Russia has said the US had acted without evidence on the basis of groundless accusations.