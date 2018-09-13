Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib preparing for offensive against Aleppo, Hama cities – Moscow

Terrorists in the Syrian province of Idlib are preparing for a long-term defensive, eliminating militants willing to join the ceasefire, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. The militants are also making preparations for an offensive against the cities of Aleppo and Hama, TASS quoted her as saying. “The situation on the ground is the most complicated in the province of Idlib, where tensions are escalating because of a great number of active terrorists,” Zakharova said. Idlib is the only Syrian province still controlled by illegal armed groups. A de-escalation zone was established in the region in 2017, where militants reluctant to lay down their arms could move together with their families. UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimates that Idlib currently hosts about 10,000 militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups.