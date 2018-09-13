Denmark Supreme Court rules Uber drivers must pay fine for every ride

The Danish Supreme Court on Thursday ratified fines given to four Uber drivers for operating illegally, paving the way for similar fines on a further 1,500 drivers. The four taxi drivers, one of whom was fined 486,500 Danish crowns ($78,060), were charged with failing to have permits and for violating a law introduced to combat Uber which imposed extra rules on taxis operating in Denmark, Reuters reports. The case means the police can issue a fine for each individual ride made by Uber’s more than 1,500 drivers in the country between 2014 and 2017. “We are very disappointed for the drivers involved and our top priority is to support them during this difficult time,” an Uber spokeswoman said. “We are changing the way we do business and are operating in line with local laws across Europe, connecting with professionally licensed drivers,” she said.