Yemeni forces, Saudi-led coalition seize main road linking Hodeidah port to Sanaa

Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition seized the main road linking the port city of Hodeidah to the capital Sanaa, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing military sources and residents. The move would block a key supply route for the Houthi group that controls both cities. The Western-backed military alliance resumed its offensive on the Red Sea city after the collapse of peace talks on Saturday. The United Nations had hoped the negotiations would avert an assault on the main port city, a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, and start a process to end the three-year conflict.