China welcomes invitation from US for trade talks

China’s government has received an invitation from the United States for trade talks and welcomes it, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Geng Shuang, said in Beijing on Thursday. The White House’s top economic adviser said on Wednesday the Trump administration has invited Chinese officials to restart trade talks, Reuters reports. China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that it hopes US administration gives fair treatment to Chinese firms and their operations in the US. Beijing hopes the US will not seek excuses to engage in trade protectionism, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the ministry.